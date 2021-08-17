Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 478,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

