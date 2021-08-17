SONO (SONO) Hits Market Cap of $11,149.24

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. SONO has a market cap of $11,149.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

