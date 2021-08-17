SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.
SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $18.74.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile
