SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.