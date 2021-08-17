Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Shares of LOV stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $9.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 24,707 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $29,591.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,596 shares of company stock worth $845,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.