SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0960 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $770,337.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

