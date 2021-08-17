SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Achieves $22,954.12

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. SparksPay has a market cap of $22,954.12 and approximately $18.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,413,751 coins and its circulating supply is 10,299,985 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.