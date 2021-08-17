Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and $1.24 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

