SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 4.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 7.49% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAX. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 205,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,420 shares during the last quarter.

EFAX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

