SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 211.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QEMM opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.22.

