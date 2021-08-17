SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.26. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 604 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.