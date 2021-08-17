SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,304. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

