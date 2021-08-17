SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $337,362.87

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $337,362.87 and $119.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,748.64 or 0.99956210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00036046 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.01054251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.89 or 0.00375561 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.34 or 0.00439905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006805 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00080624 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004819 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.