Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.13% from the stock’s current price.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 153,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,490. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 159.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,822.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

