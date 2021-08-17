Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,763. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 44,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 93,571.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.