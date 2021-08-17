Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Up 32.5% in July

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 154,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SEAH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAH. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

