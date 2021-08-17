SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPTK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 36,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTK. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,405,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

