SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post sales of $97.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $79.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $381.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

