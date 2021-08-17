SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Up 47.3% in July

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SSNC opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Truist lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

