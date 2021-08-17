SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.