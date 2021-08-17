Stacks (STX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $58.04 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00055104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00135713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.15 or 1.00031585 BTC.

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,227,846 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

