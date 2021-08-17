Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 653,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

