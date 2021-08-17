StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

