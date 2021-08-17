StakedZEN Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for approximately $71.57 or 0.00160010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $16,795.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00126873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00157272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,941.93 or 1.00481211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00907826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.61 or 0.06918942 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,434 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

