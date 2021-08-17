Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

