Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Standex International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

