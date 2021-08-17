Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Up 48.6% in July

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

SBLK opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

