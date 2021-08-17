Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

