Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. 4,718,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,587. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.