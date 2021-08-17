State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE stock opened at $221.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.18. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.