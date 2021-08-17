State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.29.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $439.54 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.93 and a 1-year high of $442.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.84.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

