State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 25,300 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

