State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 317,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

