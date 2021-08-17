State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,134 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $225.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

