State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Shares of MLM opened at $380.83 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

