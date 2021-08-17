State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.09 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS opened at $316.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

