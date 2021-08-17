State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $5.96 Million in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 464,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of loanDepot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

