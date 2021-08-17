State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $105.07.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.