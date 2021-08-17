State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $46,564,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 75.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,066,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

