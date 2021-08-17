Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0953 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Status has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $330.74 million and approximately $35.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

