Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,926 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.