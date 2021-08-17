Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 4% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.55. 41,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,362,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

