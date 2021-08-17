STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 538,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,028,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $221.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.18.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

