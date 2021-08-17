Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,594 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 1.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,836,000 after acquiring an additional 321,684 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 184,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 874,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,786. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.