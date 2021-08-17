Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,007. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

