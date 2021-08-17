Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,077. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17.

