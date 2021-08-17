Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,123 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for 4.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $455,000.

Shares of JPUS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.72. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

