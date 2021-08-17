Sterneck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KWEB stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. 346,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.