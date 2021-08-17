stETH (Lido) Market Cap Hits $2.53 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,014.17 or 0.06678852 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $128.46 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00128126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00152300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.70 or 0.99469577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.09 or 0.00877672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 838,771 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.