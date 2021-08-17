Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.45. 12,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,102,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.