Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 17th (CODX, CPK, CSUAY, CWH, DASH, DCBO, DEA, DLHC, DSP, EAR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 17th:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

